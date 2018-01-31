Ethiopia's Health Care Approach Most Pragmatic, Makes Difference - WHO Regional Office

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa accentuated that Ethiopia is best example in Africa for having very strategic community-based health care approach.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopia Herald WHO Regional Director Dr._Matshidiso_Moeti_said that the health care approach is notable in developing health extension workers who made big difference in terms of prevention and treatment.

Ethiopia's preventive and health strategies is the most strategic one as it has taken into account the realities of human resources in the country, she praised.

"While the whole capacity of the sector is not up to what is required, the Ethiopian health sector I would say is one of those that has been leading in developing a particular approach in driving towards primary health care." At a certain point in time, the government's commitment to invest in capacitating of doctors in a quite large number is laudable, she remarked.

She further stated that in Ethiopia decentralization of health care is the other notable feature of the approach. She noted the management of the health sector and resources are centralized in the capital cities of many other African countries which has made difference in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is one of the countries in Africa that has been able to guide the partners to create a framework of national strategy and policy and succeed in having the partners finance in line with national policy. This has enabled the nation to succeed in improving the sector., she noted.

Mentioning the unique features of Ethiopia's health success, the Director remarked that Ethiopia has very pragmatic primary health care that is community based, decentralized having very strong framework for guiding partner's contribution.

Meanwhile, she noted WHO expects political leadership and commitment from member states of the AU as it is the forum for African leaders who would decide on their development agendas.

The Regional Office is very pleased that Agenda 2063 of the AU is compliant with sustainable development goals thus we expect leaders to invest in the sector and to understand the greatest investment opportunity of the health sector.

"I hope and expect leaders of the AU to demand results not only from their ministers but also from the partners; she said adding the WHO has been collaborating with the AU to make progress in the health sector in Africa.

Furthermore, she noted the health sector is lucky enough as there are many global partners working in the area both at the bilateral and multilateral level with agencies, academic institutions and NGOs. She further noted "We would ask all of them to align behind national priorities and try to complement each other by reducing duplication of tasks."

The health sector has made tremendous progress in the last couple of decades in Africa. She highlighted "And this is the result of the successful achievement of the Millennium Development Goals, in reducing child mortality, the reduction of mortality due to malaria and raising the ability to contain HIV and AIDS."

Mentioning the fact that there are still tremendous challenges in the health sector the Regional Director stressed that the biggest one is related to funding and financing in terms of the minimum investment required to deliver the basic package of health services to the population.

Several components of the health system are in adequate. Shortage of human resources, and the fact that medical practitioners are unevenly distributed in most countries in Africa are still challenges that are hindering quality service deliverance in the sector, she noted.

The priority objective of WHO Regional Office in Africa, as illustrated recently by the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, is to help countries build their capacity, follow up and alert readiness to combat outbreaks and epidemics.

The other priority is strengthening the health systems more broadly at all levels so as to deliver basic package of health services with competent and well staffed right practices.