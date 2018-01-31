South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operation Is Ending With Good Results

press release

King Williams Town: In order to prevent and combat crime that may threaten the safety and security of the community, last night a joint operation between King Williams Town Police, Flying Squad, K9 Unit and East London Vehicle Crime Investigation, was conducted to close the Festive Season operation with a bang. Police members managed to arrest two suspects for possession of dagga and hijacking and also recovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Vigilant Police members on patrol recovered three firearms at Maclean Square in front of Shoprite, King Williams Town. At about 5h10 the Police members were patrolling the area when they spotted three suspicious males, when these males saw Police they ran away. Police gave chase and they ran into different directions and to the bushes. The other Police left behind and checked on the place where they were sitting and recovered three firearms (2 Norinco and 38 Special Revolver) with ammunition. The three firearms serial numbers are filled off.

Police utilised the resources efficiently in support of investigation of crime when they followed the information they received about the suspect that was involved in hijacking at Zwelitsha in May 2017. Police members went to a house at Nonkcampa at about 01h00 and arrested a 40 year old male for Hijacking.

A strong partnership between King Williams Town police and community is yielding much desired results. Police also followed up information shared with them and went to a house at Ginsberg at about 03h00 where they arrested a 36 year old female for possession of dagga. Police recovered one hundred and six (106) arms of dagga and four (4) bags full of loose dagga that weighs 21,854 kg with an estimated street value of R65 000-00.

Teamwork between the members yielded positive results and the commitment of our police members to create a safe and secure environment for our communities was displayed by all involved.

The Cluster Commander of King Williams Town, Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga, lauded the efforts of the members and commended them for their dedication to their task. He also thanked the community for sharing valuable information which led to the arrest of these suspects. He also encouraged the community members to report the criminals and/or criminal activities to the police on Crime Stop 08600 10111, Crime Line 32211 or the nearest police station

The arrested suspects will appear at Zwelitsha and King Williams Town Magistrate's Court soon.