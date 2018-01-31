South Africa: Pair Arrested for Attempted Business Burglary

press release

In the fight against crime, the police in Morokweng arrested two suspects aged 27 and 28 at approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 30 January 2018 for attempted business burglary at a local bottle store in Morokweng.

The pair was arrested after the owner of a bottle store alerted the police about an activated alarm. According to information, the police swiftly responded and went to the scene where they found and arrested two suspects inside the bottle store while the third one managed to flee and evaded arrest.

The two suspects are expected to appear at the Ganyesa Magistrates' Court today for attempted business burglary. Investigation into the matter continues.