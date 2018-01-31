South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Port Shepstone SAPS

More than 70 years ago two palaeontologists named Robert Broom and John Robinson discovered a skull at the Sterkfontein… Read more »

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the missing person can contact Port Shepstone Sargent Emelda Niemack of Port Shepstone on 073 355 3837 or 039 688 1192. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

Port Shepstone police is appealing to the members of the community to assist them in locating the missing person Sbusiso Berthwell Mbilana (30) from Port Shepstone. His friend said on 20 January 2018 at about 22:30, she allegedly had a telephone conversation with him and since then he has not answered his phone.

