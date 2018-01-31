South Africa: Swift Arrest of Suspects in Mdantsane

Mdantsane — Police have demonstrated their seriousness and willingness in dealing with perpetrators of violence against women, especially sexual offences. This is evident in the swift arrest of two suspects aged 23 & 29 years of age following the murder and rape of 24 year old woman near Nontyatyambo clinic, Mdantsane ,East London recently. A task team of experienced detectives was set up immediately after this incident was reported.
The Mdantsane station commander, Brigadier Clive Nkopo commends members involved in this case as well as members of the public for their assistance. The suspects will appear before the Mdantsane magistrate's court tomorrow, 31 January 2018 facing charges of murder and rape.