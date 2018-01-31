South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Dealing in Dagga After Car Chase

press release

Two male suspects were arrested in Colchester for dealing in dagga after a high speed chase with police.

This followed after members of Kinkelbos SAPS attempted to pull their vehicle off for a routine check at 06:30 on the N2 close to Kinkelbos police station. The driver of the white VW Golf refused to stop and a high speed chase ensued. At about 06:40 the Golf swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle crossing the N2 at the Petrol garage at Colchester. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a stationary truck next to the N2.

Both suspects aged 37 and 26 were arrested for dealing in dagga after three (3) large bales of dagga was found in the Golf. The 26 year old passenger was taken to hospital under police guard for minor fractures and injuries while the 37 year old driver is in detention at Kinkelbos.

The total weight of dagga is 115 kg with an estimated street value of R 350 000.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie applauded the arrests and assured the Nelson Mandela Bay residents that "SAPS continues to strive to get drugs off the streets and ensure a safer environment for our communities."