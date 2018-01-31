South Africa: House Robbery in Kimberley

The SAPS Northern Cape Trio Crime Unit, Kimberley SAPS Detectives and Crime Intelligence Unit followed up on information regarding the suspects pertaining to the house robbery. On Monday, 29 January 2018 at approximately 18:00 a 25-year-old male suspect was arrested at a house in Galeshewe, Kimberley. Police found a jewellery piece allegedly belonging to the complainant with the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can call D/WO Patrick Dibebe on 082 752 2577. The suspect should be appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues.