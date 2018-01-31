South Africa: House Robbery in Kimberley

More than 70 years ago two palaeontologists named Robert Broom and John Robinson discovered a skull at the Sterkfontein… Read more »

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call D/WO Patrick Dibebe on 082 752 2577. The suspect should be appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues.

The SAPS Northern Cape Trio Crime Unit, Kimberley SAPS Detectives and Crime Intelligence Unit followed up on information regarding the suspects pertaining to the house robbery. On Monday, 29 January 2018 at approximately 18:00 a 25-year-old male suspect was arrested at a house in Galeshewe, Kimberley. Police found a jewellery piece allegedly belonging to the complainant with the suspect.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.