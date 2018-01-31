Ethiopia: CRGE - Ethiopia's Green Economy Strategy

A decade has already elapsed since Green House Gas (GHG) mitigation has become one of the most pressing global agendas of discussion that has drawn the attention of nations in an urgent manner. Particularly, identifying that climate change is real phenomenon that human activities are possibly aggravating it; and at the same time being the key driver in the push to reduce green house gas emissions, countries have been implementing various mitigation activities.

As part of this effort, Ethiopia has developed the national Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) strategy with the intention of building a green economy and mitigating the adverse consequences of climate change. Hence, the country is now transforming the strategy into practice and is undertaking a number of activities to expand its green technologies, which cause minimal degradation on the environment.

In line with this, it has built several environment friendly wind farms and geothermal projects as well as waste-to-energy plant, such as the Repi Waste-to-Energy project. It has also signed MoU with Green Technology Africa (GTA) through the Ethiopian Electric Power to develop 300 MW of solar energy plants in the country thereby tackling climate change.

Not only that, it is also striving to make every development activities undertaken within the country more environment friendly rather than a conventional one which is represented by business-as-usual scenario. Recently, it has established a Climate Change Experts Training Center which would serve to train climate change negotiators and build their skills and knowledge in global issues as well as apply the outcomes of agreements reached at.

Ethiopian Development Research Institute, Environment and Climate Research Center Director Dr. Haileselassie Amaha said recently that the country has been able to demonstrate to the rest of the world that it is achieving the fastest green economy possible amid threats of climate changes over the past decades.

He said: "There is a great deal of hope among the world that if Ethiopia, as an emerging economy, can show its commitment for greener world, the rest of the richer world must push for it," adding he highlighted Ethiopia has already attracted limelight with its ongoing efforts to build climate change resistant economy in various sectors appearing exemplary to the rest of the world.

It is clear that the issues of climate change is an across-the-board topic which require the involvement of all stakeholders and of course an all-rounded approach. Without exaggeration, Ethiopia has the potential to mitigate climate risks and adapt to the changes through developing and exploiting its untapped huge resources: hydro, solar, wind, biomass and, geothermal energy.

Ethiopia's development strategy aims at achieving middle-income status by 2025 while developing a green economy and pegging back emissions. It also set plan to limit its net GHG emissions in 2030 to 145 Mt CO2 or lower instead of 400 Mt CO2.

All the development endeavors in the nation at the moment are compliant to the Green development strategy of the nation and the global agreements signed on that regard. And the nation is the one of the speaker of African nations in many climate and green development issues with its exemplary moves.

Ethiopia, though, has a potential to reduce the impact of the emission, it has limitations on finance, technology and skilled human capital which hinders it from acting accordingly. Hence, industrialized countries need to exert utmost support to Ethiopia to further develop its green technology in a manner to mitigate climate risks and adapt to the changes. Moreover they need to 'walk the talk' they utter at international conferences and forums.