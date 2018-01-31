Africa: AU's Path in Alleviating Poverty

In 2003, the AU Heads of State and Government made agriculture one of its core priorities for development through the adoption of the Maputo Declaration on Agriculture and Food Security in Africa.

To enhance food and nutrition security, eliminate hunger, reduce poverty and accelerate inclusive economic growth, the AU member states set to implement agricultural led investment plans and the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) framework.

The CAADP was adopted to increase public investments in agriculture by a minimum of 10 percent of national budgets in order to increase annual agricultural GDP growth by at least six percent.

The Program has been, and still is, a powerful tool of advocacy asserting the strategic importance of agricultural transformation in Africa and is an African owned and led strategic agenda, said AU Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture SACKO Josefa Leonel Correa.

Talking to The Ethiopian Herald on the sideline of the 30th AU Summit, the Commissioner said that over 40 member countries engaged in the CAADP were expected only to perform the commitments of ten percent agricultural public expenditures and six percent annual growth of agricultural GDP.

She further noted that according to the Malabo Declaration Principles, the AU has set to end hunger by 2025 through inclusive agricultural growth and transformation, boosting intra-Africa trade in agricultural commodities and services, to enhance resilience of livelihoods and production systems to climate variability and other related risks and to strengthening mutual accountability to actions and results.

On the call for action for fostering the implementation of these areas of commitments, the leaders of the Union, requested the AU Commission and the NEPAD Planning and Coordinating Agency (NPCA), in collaboration with partner institutions, to strengthen evidence based planning and implementation, to be conducted on a biennial basis beginning from year 2017, agricultural review process. It is also requested to present the progress report to the assembly from its January 2018 Ordinary Session, she underscored.

According to the Commissioner, 47 member states have been successfully gone through the process described and have submitted their individual progress report to their respective RECs.

The detailed process will be disclosed to media after its final adoption by the Heads of State and Government during the upcoming summit.

Furthermore, there is an importance of integrating disaster management and poverty reduction as essential contribution to achieving sustainable development, especially in the case of developing countries. To this end, African Union has a number of instruments, including the Africa Program of Action (PoA), for the Implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, adopted by its Member States, including Ethiopia. If it is implemented effectively, the Program can enable the continent reduce the number of people affected by disaster meaningfully.

The successful implementation of the Sendai Framework is critical to the achievement of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, notably the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Likewise, effective implementation of the PoA is crucial to achieving the AU Agenda 2063 while successful implementation of the National Disaster Risk Management Policy and Strategy is fundamental to realize the country's vision of becoming a middle income country by 2025.

Coordination and peer to peer learning platforms should scale up to the implementation of CAADP for the benefit of African citizens, the Commissioner concluded.