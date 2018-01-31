Ethiopia: Program Complementing AGP-II, GTP-II

A two days bazaar and exhibition was organized with an aim to support component four of the second Agricultural Growth Program (AGP-II) which targets to transform and improve the commercialization of the agriculture sector, as per the objective of the second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP II).

The bazaar and exhibition was organized by Amhara Region's 'Feed the Future Value Chain Activity' in collaboration with other stakeholders in Finote selam, West Gojam zone, to network farmers, technology owners and traders.

Tibebu Amare, Mayor of Finote Selam City Administration on his part noted that agriculture has been showing encouraging growth over the last 25 years, both in production and productivity by adopting modern practices. And this has, as to him, a big role in laying the ground works to transform the country's economy.

Yordanos Zelalem, Senior Agribusiness Coordinator at Amhara Region's 'Feed the Future Ethiopia Value Chain Activity', told The Ethiopian Herald that the Program is contributing to the agricultural marketing and value chains in 43 selected woredas in four regions - Tigray, Amhara, SNNPR and Oromia. The Program aims to assist the efforts to transform the agriculture sector through promoting and investing in market linkages, improved seeds, driving technology innovation, and clustering business impact through effective platforms.

The priority of the value chain activity includes chickpea, coffee, maize, dairy, meat, live animals and poultry.

The exhibition was organized for farmers to create introduce with the new agricultural technologies. And create linkage with exhibitors such as technology owners, researchers, universities' communities, exporters, buyers and others.

As to Yordanos, farmers can adopt and use the existing technologies which were not easily accessible to farmers at the grass root level.

More than eight thousand invited farmers from three woredas (Dembecha, Bure and Dabi Tehenan) are expected to be beneficiaries from the exhibition. "There are business to business discussions where technology owners, providers, researchers and other exhibitors discuss with the farmers and agents to exchange their technologies," she noted.

The exhibition is of multifaceted importance to introduce products to farmers, governmental organizations and the likes and thereby create market linkage, said Abreham Bahiru, an exhibitor engaged in the manufacturing, exporting and importing of various industrial and agricultural machineries. "Many farmers have shown interest in buying and using our products," he added.

Meanwhile, Mulugeta Berhan, a farmer from Bure wereda said that he is applying all the technologies and practices recommended by agriculture extension experts. He said that he is producing various vegetables, fruits and coffee among others. "I have visited many new agricultural technologies like butter separators and others which I did not seen them before. And some of these technologies not only save time and energy, but also enhance production and productivity by substituting the traditional and tiresome manual works of farmers."

Goshu Endalamaw, governor of West Gojam Zone, on his part expressed that farmers of West Gojam are good at adopting and using various agricultural research outputs. They are contributing their own share to the efforts to transform the agriculture sector. This, however, is not the extent required as opposed to their production capacity, he reiterated.

Semachew Kassahun, USAID Ethiopia, Feed the Future, Coordinator, on the other hand said that being able to produce more is not enough, as it is equally important to link with the market. Working in the value chain development would have really multi-dimensional importance for it has both forward and backward linkage, he reiterated.

"Ethiopia is on the road to agricultural commercialization. To support this effort, such exhibition would have considerable contribution to network farmers with buyers, technology owners and traders."

Various agricultural technologies were at display at the bazaar including potato planter attached on walking tractor, animal drawn teff planter, among many others.