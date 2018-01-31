Africa Promotes Youth Empowerment - Commissioner

Commissioner for Human resources, Science and Technology of the African Union Prof. Sarah Anyang said Africa, where about 70 of the population is youth, needs to promote quality education, science, innovation and technology that are the path to cultivate competent and skilled citizens.

Briefing local and foreign journalists yesterday at the African Union, Prof. Sarah said that in line with the Agenda 2063, strategies have been set to promote research and publications on science and technology, promoting cooperation among member states on education and training, and enhancing youth participation in the integration of the continent.

According to her, the Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa 2024 (STISA-2024) focuses on accelerating Africa's transition to an innovation-led, knowledge-based economy.

To this effect, Africa needs to improve science, technology and innovation readiness within the continent in terms of infrastructure, professional and technical competence and entrepreneurial capacity.

It should also implement specific policies and programs in the area that could address societal needs in a holistic and sustainable way.

Prof. Sarah also said the Strategy, Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA 16-25), calls for a paradigm shift towards transformative education and training systems to meet the knowledge, competencies, skills, research, innovation and creativity required to nurture African core values and promote sustainable development.

The Commission has formulated a strategy on youth employment to harness its vast resources and strengthen centers of excellence with emphasis on skills acquisition across the continent.

The Skills Initiative for Africa, that is supported by the German Aid Agency (GIZ) and aimed at strengthening occupational prospects for young people in Africa, is providing services in the area of employment oriented TVET and opportunities for knowledge exchange.

One of the successful outcomes of the implementation of the year 2017 was the decision on the establishment of the African Youth Fund which will harness the youth population for economic growth and improve the lives of young people in the future, Prof. Sarah noted.