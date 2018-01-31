31 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Army the Protective Shield of Egypt - Chief of Staff

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid stressed on Wednesday 31/1/2018 that the Armed Forces will remain the protective shield of Egypt that protects the country's national security.

Army men pledged allegiance to protect homeland and preserve people's dignity regardless of the sacrifices they have to pay, Farid said while checking on Second Army units deployed in Sinai.

Farid lauded the high-level combat readiness of army men and their serious training.

He urged army men to be on the highest state of alert to face possible threats and hostilities.

Egypt

Egyptian Envoy Praises Joint Projects With Ethiopia

Egyptian Ambassador to Ethiopia Abu Bakr Hefny has praised relations with Ethiopia and Sudan as strategic and… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.