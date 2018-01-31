Egypt: Army the Protective Shield of Egypt - Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid stressed on Wednesday 31/1/2018 that the Armed Forces will remain the protective shield of Egypt that protects the country's national security.

Army men pledged allegiance to protect homeland and preserve people's dignity regardless of the sacrifices they have to pay, Farid said while checking on Second Army units deployed in Sinai.

Farid lauded the high-level combat readiness of army men and their serious training.

He urged army men to be on the highest state of alert to face possible threats and hostilities.