Egypt: Sisi to Give Green Light for Zohr Field to Produce Natural Gas

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi visited on Wednesday 31/1/2018 Zohr ground gas processing station at Belayim Petroleum Company.

Zohr is one of the largest offshore gas fields discovered in the Mediterranean.

Sisi will give the green light for producing natural gas from Zohr field today, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

On Saturday, Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said the importation of liquefied gas will be halted as of June 2018 as Zohr field is due to provide dlrs 2.5 billion per year, which is amounted to half of Egypt's liquefied gas production.

Molla said Zohr field output will reach its peak by the end of 2019.

MENA