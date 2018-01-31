31 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi to Give Green Light for Zohr Field to Produce Natural Gas

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi visited on Wednesday 31/1/2018 Zohr ground gas processing station at Belayim Petroleum Company.

Zohr is one of the largest offshore gas fields discovered in the Mediterranean.

Sisi will give the green light for producing natural gas from Zohr field today, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

On Saturday, Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said the importation of liquefied gas will be halted as of June 2018 as Zohr field is due to provide dlrs 2.5 billion per year, which is amounted to half of Egypt's liquefied gas production.

Molla said Zohr field output will reach its peak by the end of 2019.

MENA

Egypt

Egyptian Envoy Praises Joint Projects With Ethiopia

Egyptian Ambassador to Ethiopia Abu Bakr Hefny has praised relations with Ethiopia and Sudan as strategic and… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.