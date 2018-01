Law enforcement forces of the Third Field Army arrested on Tuesday 30/1/2018 two suspects and destroyed 14 hotbeds of Takfiri elements in central Sinai, the military spokesman said.

In a statement, Colonel Tamer el Refai said the hotbeds were used by the Takfiri elements for hiding and storing their stuff.

The troops also dismantled several bombs and stormed seven warehouses used for storing cannabis (locally known as bango), Refai added.

MENA