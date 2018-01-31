Egypt: Investment Promotion Conf. Kicks Off With Participation of 75 Institutions

CI Capital, a pioneering group working in financial services in Egypt, launched on Tuesday 30/1/2018 its second investment conference, which will last for three days with the participation of 200 investors from 75 world and regional investment institutions with total assets valued at 10 trillion dollars.

In a statement Tuesday, the group said the conference will discuss the fruits of Egypt's economic reform program and the chances of growth and investment in the Middle East and North Africa with shedding light on efforts exerted to promote available growth chances.

The conference general sessions will be attended by Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr and Minister of Trade and Industry Tariq Qabil along with a number economists.

It will also discuss financial inclusion, new investment laws and the state strategic projects in develop industrial and export sectors.

Mahmoud Atallah, the board chairman and CEO of the group, said the conference would will discuss means to give chances to more than 67 companies listed on Arab stock exchanges in Middle East and North African to hold more than 2,500 bilateral closed meetings with world and regional investment funds to explore investment opportunities.

MENA