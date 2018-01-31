31 January 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Boulevard De La Republique - Construction Works Resume

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christopher Jator

The company now executing the project has a timeframe of eight months to complete the work.

Heaps of gravel, stones and other material were visible on the extended stretch of the Boulevard de la Republique in Akwa Nord of the economic capital. Trucks continue to bring in material for the construction over the week-end although no caterpillars could be seen on the site.

A section of one of the lanes is covered with interlocking road tiles and another with tar. No work is being carried out on the other lane much of which is still bare. About midway the 2,500 metres extended road is a signboard indicating that the company now executing the project is Groupement Jerry/BOFAS Sarl.

The project which is carried out with finance from the Douala City Council might have been ceded from the Military Engineering Corps after delays to meet up with the execution deadline.

Since the signboard was set up a couple of weeks ago, work has steadily been going on-the reason why many inhabitants neighbouring the road are happy. They attribute their happiness to the fact they will soon be free from dust reaching their homes from the road whose construction was once abandoned.

In spite of the fact that it was yet uncompleted motorists frequently used it as a shortcut to reach Bonamoussadi from Akwa lifting dust that swept into their homes.

However, the company that has taken over from the Military Engineering Corps has the task of completing the work within eight months, according to the new timeframe stated on the board. Construction of the stretch was estimated to cost FCFA 7.4 billion, excluding compensation.

It was recommended as a measure to unclog a part of the Douala V Subdivision of traffic congestion. For over four years inhabitants along the project site were evacuated but until date the project which was due for one year is yet under construction.

Cameroon

Govt Jails Separatists After They Were Extradited from Nigeria

Cameroon has jailed 47 seccessionists including Ayuk Tabe Julius, head of a group from Cameroon’s Angolphone… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.