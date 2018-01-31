31 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: The Pub FC Navigate to Gunjur Knock-Out Semis

By Lamin Darboe

The Pub Football Club have progressed to the semifinal in the on-going Gunjur knock-out competition after their 1-0 win over league finalist Mighty Ajax FC in the quarterfinal match played at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field on Sunday.

The Sifoe-based football team was booted out of the league competition following their 1-0 defeat to FC Bax in the semifinal earlier this month.

Substitute Karamo Jallow's last grasp winner was enough to earn The Pub FC a place in the last four of the league cup after their exit from the competition.

Mighty Ajax FC, who rested several key players fought back for an equaliser but couldn't penetrate The Pub FC's solid defence line thus the game ended 1-0 in favour of The Pub FC.

The Pub FC will now play against FC Bax in the semifinal of the knock-out competition after their success over the Amsterdam boys in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Reliance Financial Services will battle it out with Blaness FC in the first semifinal of the knock-out competition on Sunday 4 February 2018.

