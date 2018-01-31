31 January 2018

Gambia: Gamtel, BK Milan Set Untimely Pace in Leagues

By Lamin Darboe

Gamtel and BK Milan have set an early pace in the 2017-2018 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one and two leagues following their stunning performances in their respective league campaign.

The telecommunication giants are currently leading the country's top flight league after their eye catching performance in their previous league matches. They will strive to win their three remaining fixtures in the first round to cement their hopes of winning their second league title.

BK Milan are currently topping the second division following their terrific performance in their past league matches. The Bakau-based football club is absolutely stunning in the league campaign snatching vital three points and drawing few matches.

They will battle to win their remaining two matches in the first round to increase their chances of gaining promotion to the top flight next season.

Bombada are rock-bottom in the top flight after losing majority of their matches with few draws so far this season. The Brikama-based club will brawl to win their three remaining league matches to move away from the danger zone after their woeful start to the first tier campaign.

Lions of Banjul, who lost to Fortune FC 2-1 in the first division promotion final last season are languishing bottom place in the second tier after losing majority of their matches and drawing a few.

The Banjul-based outfit will contend to win their remaining two games in the first round to improve their position in the second tier in order to avoid relegation to the third tier.

