Gambia: Greater Tomorrow Thumps Kombo Kerewan in Wcr 3rd Tier Starter

Greater Tomorrow Football club Friday thrashed Kombo Kerewan 3-0 in the 2017-2018 West Coast Regional third division league opening fixture played at the Kombo Kerewan Football Field.

The Brikama-based football academy missed the second division promotion berth to Gunjur United last season after losing to the Gunjur-based football club 1-0 in the final played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

The Kombo Kerewan-based outfit was among the whipping boys in the Regional third tier last season after losing majority of their matches and drawing some.

Greater Tomorrow grabbed the maximum points after notching three stunning goals to land their first victory in the new league campaign in West Coast Region. Kombo Kerewan reacted immediately for an equalizer but to no avail thus the game ended 3-0 in favour of Greater Tomorrow.

Elsewhere at the New Yundum Football Field, Gambia Civil Aviation Authority thumped Tumbulu FC of Banjulinding 2-0 in the other opening league fixture on the same day. Greater Tomorrow and Gambia Civil Aviation Authority have now snatched 3 points each after beating Kombo Kerewan and Tumbulu FC of Banjulinding in their opening league fixtures.

Kombo Kerewan and Tumbulu FC of Banjulindiung have zero point after losing their opening league fixtures against Greater Tomorrow and Gambia Civil Aviation Authority.