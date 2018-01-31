31 January 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Accused Remanded for Alleged Murder

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Magistrate Santigie Bangura, presiding at the Freetown Magistrates' Court No.1, yesterday remanded one Gbassay Mansaray to the Female Correctional Centre after her arraignment for an alleged murder.

The accused was before Magistrate Bangura for one count of Murder contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the particulars of offense, the accused person on Tuesday, 22nd August, 2017 at Lower New York, Yams Farm, in Freetown allegedly murdered one Abu Bakarr Mansaray.

In his testimony, Alusine Karim Mansaray, second prosecution witness, recognised the accused as wife of his brother and recalled the day of the incident.

He said while he was at home, he saw some community residents running helter-skelter and shouting.

He said residents informed him that the accused threw her one-year-two-months old baby into a river, closed to Sierra Entertainment Lodge.

He added that after he received the said information, "I went to the scene of crime and met the deceased had been removed from the water already dead. I and Abu Bakarr Mansaray rushed with the accused to Chief Alhaji Alpha Sesay. When we arrived there, I called the Officer-in-Charge at Hastings Police Station and informed him about the incident."

The witness added that the accused was taken to the Kissy Police Station, where the OC ordered them to take the corpse to the mortuary.

He said he made a statement at the Police Station after the remains of the lad had been buried.

The matter was adjourned to 7th February, for cross examination.

