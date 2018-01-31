31 January 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Leprosy Management Challenged By High Stigma

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Tarawallie

"Stigma has been the greatest challenge associated with leprosy management. We need a change in attitude towards leprosy. It must be perceived like any other disease in order to completely wipe out the stigma associated with it," says Manjo A. Lamin, Multi-Drug TB Focal Point at the National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Control Programme.

Sierra Leone, last Sunday, January 28, joined other countries across the world to observe this year's World Leprosy Day on the theme; "Zero disability in girls and boys affected by leprosy."

The aim of the celebration was to change attitude and increase public awareness on the fact that leprosy can easily be prevented and cured. It was also aimed to focus on the needs of those affected by the disease around the world.

Leprosy is an infectious chronic disease that targets the nervous system, especially the nerves in the cooler parts of the body.

According to the German Leprosy Relief Association, a total of 83 cases were recorded in 2017, compared to 133 in 2015 and 140 in 2016.

According to Lamin, while they remembered hundreds of compatriots afflicted by leprosy, human rights abuses against victims must be taken cognizance of.

He told a presser that even though many people regard leprosy as an ancient disease that was eradicated many years ago, hundreds of thousands of children, women and men contract the disease every year.

"The disease is curable with multi-drug therapy but children, men and women are still being crippled by this terrible disease. We in the ministry will continue to encourage support in the holistic fight against this terrible disease," he assured.

While disclosing that the prevalence rate of the disease still remains less than one percent, Lamin called on communities to act swiftly to halt new infections by improving education and sensitisation and strengthening surveillance at both community and facility level.

"The good news is that there is a cure for leprosy. Antibiotics are capable of annihilating the bacteria but people need to be encouraged to take the treatment as it can protect the coming generation from the threat of the highly infectious disease," he noted.

Sierra Leone

Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Visits Sierra Leone

From January 23 to 25, 2018, Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong visited Sierra Leone, during which he paid a… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.