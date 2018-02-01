Nigeria: No Subsidy On Fuel, Govt Insists

The Federal Government has insisted that it does not pay subsidy on petrol.

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun Adeosun, while addressing State House reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, said all Nigerians were bearing the loss on importation by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

"Now, when there is talk of payment of subsidy, technically today, there is no subsidy but there is under recovery. Why that is, is because NNPC are currently doing all the importing. They are importing at a higher price than they are selling which means they are losing money, which means effectively that loss is being borne by everybody and effectively it reflected in the federation account.

"So, there is no subsidy payment in the way the old subsidy scheme use to work where they were paying the oil marketers but there is an under recovery, a loss on the importation of PMS being borne by NNPC and therefore indirectly being borne by everyone one of us," she said.

Asked who who pays the differentials between N171 landing cost for petroleum and N145 pump price, Adeosun said, "The price of oil for Nigeria today is a double edge sword. So. every dollar that goes up we get more revenue but also because we are importing refined petroleum increases the landing cost of fuel.

"So for every time we get excited that the oil price is going up, there is also a knock-on effect on the price of imported PMS and that is a function of us not having refining capacity, it is one of the unfortunate impact of that."