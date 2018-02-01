31 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Many Feared Killed As Suicide Bombers Hit Borno Displaced Camp

Photo: Premium Times
IDPs in Nigeria
By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — Many have been feared killed as suicide bombers struck Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camp in Maiduguri.

The incidents occurred at Dalori quarters general area in Maiduguri.

One of the rescue workers confirmed that the attackers wreaked havoc in Dalori IDP camp and Dalori quarter at about 8:15pm.

"Two female suicide bombers killed two and injured many in Dalori 1 IDP Camp, outskirts of Maiduguri," according to Rapid Emergency officer.

"One inside the camp while the other outside at Dalori quarters," rescue worker said

