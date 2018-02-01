Nigeria: 18 Chinese Face Prosecution for Illegal Mining

Eighteen Chinese are being prosecuted for engaging in illegal mining; while 36 Nigerians have been arrested for a similar crime.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayem, stated this yesterday while briefing State House correspondents after the cabinet meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister noted that police were prosecuting handling the illegal miners.

Fayemi explained that most cases of illegal mining were on gold and sapphire.

He said one Dan China, a native of Bauchi State, was behind illegal mining in Plateau State.

He said: "About 36 were arrested and we have the mines police there, they are being prosecuted, I believe the police is handling that. Eighteen of the Chinese are being prosecuted."

Fayemi also stated that the council approved 10 policy and programme initiatives, including the Mining Regulatory Commission and the aero-magnetic survey of mineral deposits in Nigeria commissioned in 2006, but not delivered due to non-funding.

He also disclosed that Ogun, Rivers, Kogi and other states were currently getting their due shares of solid mineral resources earnings at monthly Federation Account Allocations Committee.

He explained that the suspension of mining in limestone sites in dispute between BUA and Dangote Group at Okpella, Edo State was o forestall breakdown of law and order.