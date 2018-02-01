31 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Arrest 38 Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers in Kaduna

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
Kidnapping in Nigeria.

The Kaduna State Police Command said it had arrested 38 suspects, involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and street gangs from Oct. 20, 2017 to January 25, 2018.

The State Commissioner of police, Austin Iwar, made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said of the 38 suspects, 21 were arrested in connection with kidnapping and armed robbery, while 17 were nabbed in connection to street gangs, popularly known as "Sara Sucks'.

He said that items recovered within the period under review include: 41 arms and ammunition and three vehicles, adding that the command also dislodged three armed robbery syndicate.

Mr. Iwar said that the most significant of these successes was the arrest of a notorious armed robbery syndicate operating along the Zaria -Kano expressway.

"Some of the suspects who were involved in kidnapping for ransom and operating in Lere and pambegua axis of Kubau and Zaria Local Government Areas were also arrested,"he said.

The commissioner said that the street gangs were arrested in Rigasa, Tudun Wada, Kawo and Unguwar Rimi, all in Kaduna metropolis.

He said that the suspects who are in police custody are giving useful information which are aiding investigation, after which they will be charged to court for prosecution.

"We want to reassure members of the public that the command will not relent in its effort in fighting all forms of crime and criminality in the state." he said.

He called on all citizens of the state to be part of effort, adding that the command would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to continue operate in the state.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Nigeria Has Great Potential Future Leaders, Say U.S. Experts

A group of American educators on cultural exchange programme at Bethel American International School, Fiditi, Oyo state… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.