Nigeria: Buhari Asks Ministers to Account for Funds

President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated ministers to give account of their stewardship at the weekly cabinet meetings.

Ministers have since last week been explaining to the Federal Executive Council how funds released so far to their respective ministries were being spent.

The process began with the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh and his Health counterpart, Professor Isaac Adewole.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed confirmed to State House reporters yesterday after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided by President Buhari that ministers were asked to account for funds received so far by their ministries.

According to him, ministers are to explain how far they have gone with execution of projects for which their ministries had received funds.

Mohammed said this was aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability.