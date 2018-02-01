31 January 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RRA Collected Rwf582 Billion in Six Months

By Collins Mwai

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) collected Rwf 582.7 billion as tax revenues in the last half of 2017 surpassing their target of Rwf 572.6B.

The revenue collection agency also improved significantly compared to their collection in first semester of last year where they collected Rwf 507.5B.

RRA commissioner general, Richard Tusabe attributed the improved fiscal performance to factors such as economic growth, reduced inflation, growing petroleum imports as well as increased spending in the final half of the year.

