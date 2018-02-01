Nigeria Has Great Potential Future Leaders, Say U.S. Experts

Ibadan — A group of American educators on cultural exchange programme at Bethel American International School, Fiditi, Oyo state have expressed optimism over the future of Nigerian youths who they believe can become great leaders in the future.

The experts, Geri Von Grey, Peggy McCormic and Mary Lindell , who are faculty members of the prestigious Bethel University, Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA, stated that the students they have interacted with have shown exemplary leadership qualities and are destined for greatness.

The trio, are on a special mission to Fiditi to observe, train and grade the school's activities.

As a yearly cultural exchange program, faculty members from the American University, would visit their affiliated school in Nigeria, where they would be involved in observing the students and teachers in the classrooms, hostels and the whole environment.

They would then train the teachers and students, based on their observations and grade the school's performance accordingly.

Von-Grey explained that the visit was in line with the partnership arrangement between the university and the school, which aimed at helping the school to grow.

On his part, McCormic added that there is so much value added to both culture, since participants all learn and share resources together, which in turn benefit both parties.

She added that the cultural exchange program is a pasture for humility and willingness to learn about one another.

Prof Lindell, said she was impressed with the rigour and level of education in Bethel International School. He also admitted the level of commitment of the students and the teachers.

She praised the hospitality displayed by their hosts and said her primary impression of Nigeria, was not negative and has still not changed.

"We knew that our experience shall be rich and my impression has not changed from my initial perspective of the country.

"We shall go back with good stories. We are impressed with the natural resources and potentials of the country, as well. We are comfortable with the environment and the people. We shall encourage our colleagues to come and visit too.

"We are impressed that the students are focused and determined. They put a lot of efforts into their works and the teachers have been trying to make the students realise that education is more than just studying.