1 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: Tanzanian National Sentenced to Death By Ugandan Court Over Murder

By Dan Wandera

The High Court in Luweero District has sentenced to death a 35-year-old Tanzanian national for murdering a fellow casual labourer at a farm in Wakyato Sub County, Nakaseke District.

High Court Judge Steven Mubiru on Wednesday convicted Matule Chresporeto Coleheri, a resident of Bukoba District and sentenced him to death after state prosecutor Beatrice Alok adduced evidence from three witnesses pinning the accused for the murder of Thomas Kamuhebwa whose mutilated body was recovered in a shallow hole with the head separately wrapped in a bag and hidden inside a tent where the accused was residing at Wakyato village in Nakaseke District.

Matule through the trial maintained that he was innocent and that he had been framed by individuals who wanted to steal the logs he had cut for charcoal.

Ms Alok told court that Matule, an immigrant from Tanzania and a casual labourer on Febuary 6, 2014 killed Kamuhebwa for unknown reasons and buried the body in a shallow hole. The accused reportedly used a machete to cut off the deceased's head which he wrapped in a bag and kept in his tent.

Upon arrest by residents who became suspicious of his activities in the area, the accused led the police to a place where he had buried the remains of the deceased.

