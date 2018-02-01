Nigeria: Kano to Spend 13 Percent of 2018 Budget On Health

Kano — Kano state government said it has allocated N9.7bn representing 13 percent of its 2018 budget to the health sub-sector as part of deliberate attempts to improve quality healthcare services in the state.

The state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stated this in a video teleconference for the 2017 health programme year, which set out to revise the goals and objectives as well as corresponding progress made since the commencement of the government's tripartite agreement on health with Dangote Foundation and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Governor Ganduje said the N9.7bn allocated to the health was for infrastructural development and promotion of preventive healthcare along with curative intervention, in collaboration with development partners.

He said, "The government aims to strengthen the control of HIV/AIDs and Tuberculosis, Polio eradication, Malaria control, cholera, measles control and other child killer diseases in collaboration with development partners."

The governor stated that two specialist hospitals at Giginyu and Zoo road had been equipped with modern facilities in 2017, while attention would be focused on procurement of specialized medical equipment and upgrading of primary health centers this year.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, chairman, Dangote Foundation, commended the state government on the progress made so far especially on the continued commitment to the 100 percent funding for routine immunization program.

"Kano state government should do more in the areas of community engagement work, generating demand for immunisation and primary healthcare, and improved transparency and inclusion of partners/technical working groups in all procurement processes."

In his remarks, Mr. Bill Gates, co-chairman, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, stressed the importance of data quality, urging the Ganduje administration to step up its efforts towards strengthening broader primary health care services.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, advised the State Ministry of Health and its agencies to consider prioritization of some selected local government areas before scaling up other community based health interventions, especially leveraging on the modern technology.