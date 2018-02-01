1 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mutokambali Names Interim U18 Squad for Fiba Zone V

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Bishumba

Rwanda basketball head coach Moise Mutokambali has named a provisional squad for this year's U18 FIBA Africa Zone V championship slated for May in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The regional basketball governing body is yet to fix exact dates for the youth tournament (male and women), which will also serve as qualifiers for the U18 FIBA Africa Championship - Men in July and Women in August, respectively.

Mutokambali has planned a flexible training schedule for the 20-player squad, mostly dominated by secondary school students. Lycee de Kigali (LDK) has the biggest number (7) of representatives in the team. The team trains four days a week at Amahoro Indoor Stadium in Remera.

Rwanda hosted the finals of the 2016 FIBA Africa Under-18 Championship, from July 22 to 31 , with Angola defeating Egypt 86-82 in the final to win the biennial showpiece for a record fourth time.

The hosts finished in the fifth place out of eleven countries.

The top three teams at the continental youth competition go on to represent Africa at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Championships. Angola, Egypt and Mali were the three African countries at the 2017 World Championships staged in Cairo, Egypt.

Full 20-man squad:

Gakuru Ndahiro (APACE), Landry Irumva (APE Rugunga), Collin Mananga Kazungu (College Amis des Enfants), Adelin Ndashimye (College Adventiste de Gitwe), Jean de Dieu Umuhoza (GS Kacyiru), Thierry Kundwa (IPM- Mukarange), Justin Uwitonze (ISETAR-Runda), Jonathan Yuhi Rutimirwa (Kigali Christian School), Mike Bright Byambo (Sainte Marie Raine-Muhanga), Terry Shyaka, Brown Abuyassini Murengezi and IPRC-Kigali duo of Jonathan Inkindi and Olivier Turatsinze.

The seven players from LDK are Emile Galos Kaneza, Bruce Mudende, Emmanuel Mugisha, Elias Ngoga, Theogene Niyibizi, Ryan Ntwari, and Eric Shema.

Rwanda

Tax Authority Targets Over U.S.$1 Billion By June

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) is aiming at collecting about Rwf1.22 trillion in tax revenues by June this year. Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.