Namibia: Newspaper Cup to Feature Netball

The Namibian Newspaper Cup will, for the first time, this year feature netball.

A media release availed to Nampa by Netball Namibia (NN) on Wednesday said all 14 regions had been advised to select 12 players who will participate in the tournament, which takes place in Katima Mulilo over the Easter weekend.

"Players must be born on or before 31 December 1999," the statement which is signed by Lydia Mutenda, the president of Netball Namibia, said.

Certified copies of players' full birth certificate, identity document or passport with two colour photos will be required.

NN, which is recognised by Africa Netball and the International Netball Board, has also scheduled various other activities to run concurrently with the games.

These include a general meeting, an umpires' workshop, a coaching clinic and team managers meeting on 29 March 2018.

The netball tournament, which is supported by Nedbank Namibia, will see the winning region walking away with N$25 000, a floating trophy and 17 gold medals, while the runners-up will win N$12 500 and 17 silver medals.

The team that finishes third will walk away with N$6 250 and 17 medals, while the fourth-placed team will receive N$3 125.

Speaking to Nampa telephonically, NN general secretary, Imelda Nerongo confirmed that netball will be part of this year's tournament, saying it was a long overdue development.

Netball was supposed to feature in last year's tournament, but due to the late finalisation of the agreement, that could not happen.

"It is a very important development because this is grassroots development. We always had a problem with integration from junior to senior level. Now we have an opportunity to keep the players engaged after they are done with school," Nerongo said.

She added that they will use the tournament to pre-select players who will participate in the qualifiers for the Netball World Youth Cup scheduled for Fiji in 2021.

- Nampa