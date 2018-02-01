30 January 2018

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Econet Zimbabwe Now Offers Motor Insurance Services

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Violet Chipunza

So, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe in collaboration with TiB Insurance Brokers and Steward Bank recently introduced a car insurance product, iDriveSure - another insurance service by Econet after EcoSure, the funeral cover.

iDriveSure is a bundled product incorporating Motor insurance, Vehicle and ZBC Licensing. It is available at selected Econet Shops and Steward Bank Branches nationwide. All cars that are on the ZINARA Licensing database can be signed up for the service.

There are three main packages available; the third party insurance cover, Comprehensive Standard and the Comprehensive Plus. To get the third party insurance cover, it costs $35.60 ... read more

