Rwanda: APR Face Rayon Sports in Heroes Cup Decider

Heroes Cup holders APR FC take on Rayon Sports today at Amahoro National Stadium in Remera hoping to deny their archrivals a chance to win the four-team tournament.

Jimmy Mulisa's team, who lost the opening game against Police 1-0 and twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with AS Kigali last weekend, will be looking to end the competition on a high, although even a win today is unlikely to see them retain the title.

Rayon Sports, after drawing 0-0 against AS Kigali in the opening game before thrashing Police 4-0 in their second match, lead the table with 4 points ahead of Police (three points) AS Kigali, who are in third place with two points, and then APR, in fourth with 1 point.

To retain the title, APR will need AS Kigali and Police to draw in their 1p.m tie - which would leave Police with four points and AS Kigali with 3 points - and then beat Rayon Sports by many goals since three teams would be tied on four points.

Former Rayon Sports players, including Djihad Bizimana, Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Dominique Savio Nshuti (fresh from a short stint at AS Kigali having previously played for the blues) will be facing their former employers.

On the other hand, Rayon Sports counts several former APR players in their ranks , including their captain and goalkeeper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye, Nova Bayama, Eric Rutanga, Yannick Mukunzi and Faustin Usengimana.

However, Rayon will be without another former APR player on their team, star defender Abdoul Rwatubyaye, due to injury.

Victory for Rayon Sports will be enough for them to lift the Heroes Cup trophy regardless of what happens in the match between Police and AS Kigali.

Rayon Sports head coach Olivier Karekezi boasts the bragging rights of his APR counterpart and former Amavubi teammate Jimmy Mulisa, having guides his team to two successive victories over the military side - the 1-0 win in Agaciro Cup and 2-0 triump in Super Cup.

The winner of the Heroes Cup tournament will get Rwf6m on top of the trophy and gold medals; the first runner-up will receive Rwf3m and silver medals; while the second runner-up will walk away with Rwf2m and bronze medals. The fourth-placed team will take home Rwf1m.

Thursday

Police FC Vs AS Kigali 1pm

Rayon Sports Vs APR FC 3:30pm