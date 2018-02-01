Rwanda: Gisagara VC Confirm Sibomana Signing

National league champions Gisagara Volleyball Club head coach Fidele Nyirimana has confirmed the signing of Placide Madison Sibomana from Jordan side, Al Awdeh Youth Club.

Last November, Sibomana and Yves Mutabazi joined the Jordan side Al Awdeh Youth Club, each on a short two-month contract. They returned home last week.

"Sibomana is the last player we're signing before the return of the league and I believe he will make our team stronger. He has signed for one year," Nyirimana said on Wednesday.

Sibomana was playing for Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Shorty before moving to Al Awdeh. Mutabazi returns to his former club, APR.

Both Mutabazi and Sibomana are key players in the national team. The 2018 local volleyball season will get underway on February 3.

Bidding to successfully defend the league title, Gisagara have made several new signings including; Vincent Dusabimana and Eugene Tuyishimire from University of Kibungo (UNIK), as well as Yves Niyonkuru and Peter Bigirimana from Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

Others are Nelson Murangwa, from Tricolorul LMV Ploiesti of Romania; Christopher Mukunzi, from Saudi Arabian side Al-Mouj Club; Ongom Ivan Bob, from Sport-S of Uganda; and Nicolas Matui, from Water Club of Kenya.

Gisagara will represent Rwanda at the 2018 Men's African Club Championships to be held in Cairo, Egypt from March 25 through April 6.