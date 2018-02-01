Rwanda: Davido Coming Back to Rwanda

Nigerian superstar Davido will early next month stage another show in Kigali. It will be the second time Davido performs in Rwanda, following his July 2014 Liberation concert.

The award winning star, arguably one of the best artistes in Africa, is on a tour dubbed #30BillionConcert, taking his latest chartbusters to his fans across the continent and beyond after successful concerts in his home country.

Born David Adedeji Adeleke, the FIA singer will perform live at Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali on March 3.

Organisers are working around the clock to put together the necessary logistics to bring the sought after artiste, who made back-to-back hits in 2017, including If, Fall and FIA, among others, which are popular on radio stations and nightclubs across the continent.

Bruce Twagira, the show organiser and promoter, said: "Yes, it's true Davido is performing live in Kigali in March, and it will be one of his signature events under his '30 Billion Concert' tour."

Twagira has previously brought several superstars to Rwanda, including Tekno, Sauti Sol, Mr Eazi and Navio under his Rock Events brand.