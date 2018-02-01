Zimbabwe's new Government will continue to improve relations with India, which is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, for the mutual development of the two countries.

Speaking during commemorations to mark the 69th Republic Day of India on Monday, Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said although relations between Zimbabwe and India had been strong, there was scope to take them a notch higher.

"As we mark this momentous occasion, allow me to also appreciate the long-standing cordial relations that our two countries have enjoyed for centuries," he said.

"Your Excellency, you witnessed the peaceful and constitutional change in the leadership that took place here in Zimbabwe recently; you know that we are excited about it, but I was also glad to hear that India is excited about the opportunity that has been opened up and created for India to continue to relate with Zimbabwe and to accelerate the pace of engagement."

Ambassador Wutawunashe noted that India had been very supportive of the country's small and medium enterprise (SMEs) sector.

It has also been supporting key sectors of the economy such as mining and agriculture.

"The cooperation with India is found everywhere in our SMEs," he said.

"We find it in the industrial equipment, machinery for mining and irrigation equipment that is provided by the Indian government.

"We also find it in the fact that they plan to continue to provide these things in abundance."

As part of improving relations with India, Government has since upgraded visas of visitors from the South Asian country from category C to category B, which means they are now issued with visas on arrival.

The move is expected to attract even more business visitors to the country, which will help in boosting the local economy.

Ambassador Wutawunashe said: "For us, the resuscitation of the Zimbabwean economy to regain its global competitiveness is our priority and we are certain that India is a reliable partner in that endeavour.

"It will please you, I know, to receive the assurance that our Immigration Department will soon formalise the upgrading of the visa category from C to B, which means you get your visas on arrival.

"The policy decision has been made already, just a few mechanics left which are being processed quickly."

Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Rungsung Masakui said India believes in President Mnangagwa's vision for the country.

India, he said, is ready to work with Zimbabwe in more ways than before.

"I wish to convey that India intends to align itself with the new vision statement set out by the President, His Excellency E.D Mnangagwa, in his inaugural speech, his State of Nation Address and the provisions made in the (2018) budget presentation," he said.

"We are excited to be part of the process where Zimbabwe is set to forging deeper bilateral and economic cooperation with all countries. India is committed to uphold and strengthen the multi-faceted relationship with Zimbabwe.

"2018 will see more intense engagements at the bilateral and as well as at the business level."