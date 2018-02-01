1 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: TJ Kajwang Faces Death Sentence As Police Draw Up Charges

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
Nasa leader Raila Odinga, flanked by lawyers Miguna Miguna, TJ Kajwang and James Orengo during the swearing in ceremony at Uhuru Park.
By Fred Mukinda

Police were on Wednesday night preparing capital offence charges that attract a death sentence, against Ruaraka MP T J Kajwang'.

The Nairobi News has established that the State will rely on Section 59 and 60 of the Penal Code, which talks about illegal oaths.

TJ Kajwang 'swore' Nasa leader Raila Odinga as the "people's president" at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Section 59 says: "any person who is present at, and consents to the administering of, any oath, or engagement in the nature of an oath, purporting to bind the person who takes it to commit any offence punishable with death; or takes any such oath or engagement, not being compelled to do so, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for life."

The subsequent section adds: "Any person who administers an oath, or engagement in the nature of an oath, purporting to bind the person who takes it to commit any offence, punishable with death, is guilty of a felony and shall be sentenced to death."

On Wednesday night, Mr Kajwang's supporters camped outside Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kimbu Road.

They yelled and sang while demanding for his release.

More on This

MP Kajwang Arrested a Day After Odinga 'Oath'

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang was arrested on Wednesday, a day after overseeing Raila Odinga's self-proclaimed oath at Uhuru… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.