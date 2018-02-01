Namibia: Canjulo Breaks Only Record At Fourth Gala

Jose Canjulo of Dolphins Swimming Club set the only record at the fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala which was held simultaneously in Windhoek, Swakopmund and Oranjemund over the weekend.

The 12-year-old Canjulo broke his own Namibian record in the Boys 11-12 200m backstroke event with a time of 2:41,01, which just pipped his previous record time of 2:41,06.

"I have been patiently waiting for the fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala to break my own Namibian record. My arms were burning but I pushed through. I am training very hard, up to 10 to 12 hours a week. I usually train with the senior group, and this has helped me a lot," Canjulo said after the race.

Canjulo was selected by the Namibia Swimming Union (Nasu's) Swimming Selection Committee, as part of the team to represent Namibia at the 2018 Cana Zone IV Championships in Lilongwe, Malawi.

He has also qualified to take part in the South African Junior Swimming Championships which will take place from 21 to 25 March in Durban, South Africa.

In other results, Ronan Wantenaar secured the highest International Swimming Federation (Fina) ranking by points, with 567 points in the Boys 15-16 years 50m backstroke with a time of 29,04, followed by Viktoria Ellmies with 547 points for the Girls 13-14 200m freestyle with a time of 2:18,12. Heleni Stergiadis was third with 541 points in the Girls 15-16 100m backstroke with a time of 1:11,29.

A total of 184 swimmers participated in the gala, comprising of Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club (31), Dolphins Swimming Club (95), Namib Swim Academy (5), Marlins (7), Oranjemund Sand Sharks (28) and Swakopmund Swimming Club (18).

"The Namibia Swimming Union would like to extend its appreciation to Bank Windhoek for making this event possible. With Bank Windhoek's support, we are certain that this will be a successful year for Nasu," said Nasu's spokesperson, Jurie Badenhorst.

The next event on the swimming calendar is the Bank Windhoek National Championships, scheduled to take place from 22 to 25 February 2018 in Windhoek.