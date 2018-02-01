A Mbare based cocaine drug dealer will spend the next fifteen years in prison after she was caught with 2, 3 kilograms of the substance.

Veronica Matongo, 44, was convicted of dealing in dangerous prohibited drugs last week by a Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya.

Prosecutor Michael Reza begged the court to give the offender a harsh sentence saying cases of individuals smuggling dangerous drugs into Zimbabwe were on the rise and the amount that Matongo was caught with suggested that it was for sale and not personal gratification.

Mujaya blasted detectives that handled Matongo's case for allowing her accomplice, South African national Tirani Mabasa, to escape the court's jurisdiction after confessing that she was the supplier.

Reza proved that on November 23 last year detectives from Drugs and Narcotics department were tipped that Matongo was dealing in dangerous drugs at Fanrose Guest Lodge, Seke Road, Acardia in Harare.

That day, detectives went to Fanrose and carried out some surveillance from morning till midday when Matongo arrived in a Honda Fit driven by Stanford Tsoka.

Detectives followed the car which then parked at the guest lodge and Matongo was seen carrying a navy blue travelling bag.

She entered the lodge and did not realise that detectives were following her until she got into room 3 where they busted her.

Matongo was advised by the detectives that they were on a drug busting operation and intended to search her luggage.

She began saying the bag belonged to a person that she intended to see in the room.

As detectives searched the bag they observed that the metal lining was tempered with raising suspicion and Matongo and her friend were taken to Harare Central Police Station.

The metal lining was unscrewed and 2 khaki papers were discovered with a beige powder that was tested and confirmed to be cocaine.

Further laboratory tests were conducted at Forensics Science Lab and also confirmed the substance to be cocaine which was weighed and recorded 2, 318, 3 grams with a street value of $185 464.