Namibia: Nedbank Cycle Challenge Launched

Nedbank Namibia officially launched the 2018 edition of the Cycle Challenge at an event that saw Nedbankers, co-sponsors Namibia Health Plan (NHP), Coca-Cola and Windhoek Express as well as members of the media compete in a fun-filled relay cycle challenge.

Four-person teams took to the upper parking of the Grove Mall in Kleine Kuppe, to participate in the exciting event. To add to the delight, Namibian professional cyclists Vera Adrian and Dan Craven, as well as Xavier Papo and Denzel De Koe also took to the pedal to race alongside the teams.

Speaking at the event, Gernot de Klerk of Nedbank Namibia reiterated Nedbank's commitment to the development of cycling in Namibia.

"This will mark the 34th anniversary of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge, which continuously proves to be Namibian's largest mass sporting event. This year a portion of the proceeds from the entry fees will go to furthering the development of cycling in Namibia in honour of the late Namibian cyclist Costa Seibeb, who was an extremely talented cyclist who passed away in the prime of his career."

Themed the 'Greatest Ride Under the Sun', the 2018 Nedbank Cycle Challenge road race will take place on 11 February and will once again start in front of Nedbank branch in Independence Avenue. The route will take the cyclists through the city centre out onto the Western Bypass and back again. The entry fee is N$160 per cyclist for the 60km or 100km races and N$120 per cyclist for the other distances.

The closing date for entries is 7 February, with registration taking place on 10 February at the Mutual Tower Building on Independence Avenue.

The Nedbank MTB Challenge will take place on 25 February, over 15km, 30km and 60km routes, starting and finishing at Eagles Restaurant at Avis Dam. The closing date for entries is on 21 February, while registration will take place at Eagles Restaurant, Avis Dam on 24 February.

The Kids Challenge, which is open to children between the ages of three and 13 years, will take place on 24 February and will also start and finish at Eagles at Avis Dam. Entries can be made up until the day of the race.

Entries for the Nedbank Cycle Challenge Series 2018 are open and forms are available online at: http://www.today.com.na/2018-nedbank-cycle-challenge. Participants can also download the form and submit it to any Nedbank branch. The race is open to anyone from the professional to the amateur cyclist.