1 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Sulu Convicted, Given Deadline to Settle Child Support Arrears

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Margaret Matibiri

Orchestra Dendera Kings frontman Suluman Chimbetu, who has been in and out of court over a maintenance dispute with his ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango, was yesterday convicted by a Harare court for maintenance arrears amounting to $4 400.

The musician - who is being accused of failing to maintain the two children he sired with his estranged wife -- was convicted by Harare magistrate Ms Amanda Muridzo after his own plea of guilty.

His five months prison sentence was however, wholly suspended on condition that he paid $300 yesterday, while the remaining debt is expected to be settled on or before February 15.

In the latest case, the State claimed that on December 19, 2016, the Harare Civil Court ordered the musician to pay $800 maintenance for his two minor children, but he defaulted for the period between May and October last year.

He only paid $400 in two instalments - on August 2 and September last year. He arrears rose to $4 400 as a result.

Chimbetu has been dragged to court on several occasions by his former wife over defaulting on maintenance fees, which were pegged at $800 per month at the time.

However, late last year, he applied for a downward variation of the amount, claiming that the current fees were too steep for him to afford. Magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube duly granted his application, which cut his contributions to $400 per month.

Zimbabwe

A Wind of Change Blows Through the Region

It was an eventful 2017 for the Southern African region. The end of an era, it seemed, as political dinosaurs shuffled… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.