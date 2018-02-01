Dedza — Three Malawians and four Mozambicans are said to have died Sunday afternoon after being involved in a fatal accident that occurred at Agabowa area in Tsangano District in Mozambique, Police have confirmed.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency, Dedza Police Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Edward Kabango said the three are reported to have been on a business trip to Tete and their truck had a breakdown.

"Ten people who were in the vehicle dropped to give chance to the mechanic to work on the vehicle as they were waiting, another truck registration number MJ 6518/MJ7169 hit them and seven of them died on the spot while three of them escaped with various degrees of injuries," Kabango said.

"It is believed that the deceased were coming from Lilongwe," he added.

According to Kabango, the deceased Malawians are Esther Khani Chilenje aged 34 from Nkhangayawala Village Traditional Authority Kalonga in Salima, Mishell Chilenje aged 32 from Kasalika Village in Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu and Ratifa Dyson aged 29 from Balaka.

He said meanwhile, the body of Ratifa Dyson is at Dedza District Hospital mortuary waiting for identification.