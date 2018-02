Somali rebel group al-Shabab says it has seized an armed drone after it crashed in Somalia's southern Lower Jubba region on Tuesday.

The unmarked drone, which the group said came down at Beer-Haani village, near Kismayo on Wednesday, in an area controlled by the al-Qaeda-linked armed group.

It is not clear what brought down the drone and no country has claimed it.

The US has used drones for years in its campaign against Al Shabaab - both as a weapon and for reconnaissance.