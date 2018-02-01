Zimbabwe: Fraud Accused Maziwisa in Longer Remand

ZANU-PF MP for Highfield, Psychology Maziwisa and former ZBC News anchor Oscar Pambuka on $12 000 fraud allegations, were Tuesday given a longer remand pending their trial by a Harare magistrate.

The two appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded them to March 6 for their routine remand.

Maziwisa, 34 and Pambuka, 33, were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

They are being represented by their lawyer Jonathan Samukange.

According to court papers, the two are directors of public relations firm, Fruitful Communications.

They are accused of fraud after their company was hand-picked last year by Zesa Holdings to do work for the power utility at the behest of former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge.

Undenge has since appeared before the same court answering to criminal abuse of office charges.

Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) is the complainant in this case.

Court heard the two were hired despite the fact that Zesa Holdings has a fully-fledged public relations department whose personnel are still on its payroll.

The arrangement resulted in the power utility losing thousands of dollars as Zesa had to pay Fruitful Communications consultations fees at the same time paying its employees' salaries.

The state alleges that the two held a Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (Zim-Asset) media campaign in February 2016.

They also claimed to have held a press conference on power projects in Kariba, Hwange and Batoka.

It is further alleged that two also claimed to have done some radio programmes on Power FM and National FM among other projects.

They were paid $12 650 for the projects.

The court heard ZPC carried out investigations and discovered that nothing was done.

Prosecutors said ZPC could have suffered a prejudice of $ 36 000 for the projects.