31 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Fraud Accused Maziwisa in Longer Remand

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Psychology Maziwisa/Facebook
Zanu-PF politician Psychology Maziwisa.

ZANU-PF MP for Highfield, Psychology Maziwisa and former ZBC News anchor Oscar Pambuka on $12 000 fraud allegations, were Tuesday given a longer remand pending their trial by a Harare magistrate.

The two appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded them to March 6 for their routine remand.

Maziwisa, 34 and Pambuka, 33, were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

They are being represented by their lawyer Jonathan Samukange.

According to court papers, the two are directors of public relations firm, Fruitful Communications.

They are accused of fraud after their company was hand-picked last year by Zesa Holdings to do work for the power utility at the behest of former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge.

Undenge has since appeared before the same court answering to criminal abuse of office charges.

Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) is the complainant in this case.

Court heard the two were hired despite the fact that Zesa Holdings has a fully-fledged public relations department whose personnel are still on its payroll.

The arrangement resulted in the power utility losing thousands of dollars as Zesa had to pay Fruitful Communications consultations fees at the same time paying its employees' salaries.

The state alleges that the two held a Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (Zim-Asset) media campaign in February 2016.

They also claimed to have held a press conference on power projects in Kariba, Hwange and Batoka.

It is further alleged that two also claimed to have done some radio programmes on Power FM and National FM among other projects.

They were paid $12 650 for the projects.

The court heard ZPC carried out investigations and discovered that nothing was done.

Prosecutors said ZPC could have suffered a prejudice of $ 36 000 for the projects.

Zimbabwe

A Wind of Change Blows Through the Region

It was an eventful 2017 for the Southern African region. The end of an era, it seemed, as political dinosaurs shuffled… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.