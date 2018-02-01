Eritrea: S. Denkel - Ensuring Environmental Sanitation

Assab — Owing to the popular campaign aimed at ensuring environmental sanitation in South Denkel sub zone, Southern Red Sea region, the prevalence of communicable diseases resulting from lack of hygiene has declined significantly, reports indicate.

At a meeting conducted to assess activities conducted in Eseyta and Mergebla in Harsile administrative area, Mr. Abduselam Nasser, the head of environmental sanitation in the Ministry of Health in Southern Red Sea region branch, commended the community for their contribution in the success of the program.

Indicating that all villages have schedules to conduct environmental sanitation activities on a weekly basis, Mr. Ibrahim Nur managing director of the South Denkel subzone on his part stated that plan is on hand to expand the program.

The participants on their part, commending for the health centers put in place in their areas and the awareness raising campaigns conducted, expressed readiness to sustainably conduct environmental sanitation activities.