Eritrea: Commendable Progress in Meeting Sustainable Development Goals

Massawa — At an assessment meeting conducted in Massawa on 29 and 30 January, the Ministry of Health branch in the Northern Red Sea region reported that commendable progress is being registered in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to reports presented at the meeting it was reported that the Government is making huge investment to ensure equitable expansion of health facilities and healthcare services and that praiseworthy achievement is being registered in preventing and controlling diseases and ensuring the health of citizens.

Stating that the awareness campaigns and seminars conducted are significantly contributing in bringing behavioral change among the society, the head of the Ministry of Health branch in the Northern Red Sea region, Dr. Yohannes Tekeste called for integrated and future oriented effort by identifying the weaknesses and strengths.

Pointing out that the construction of the health center in Ela Babu, Adobha sub zone, is being finalized, Dr. Yohannes stated that new ambulances are allocated to health centers in Bada and Nakfa sub zones and that effort is being made to meet the lack of health practitioners in the region.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Health, Ms. Amina Nur-Husien underlined that commendable achievements have been registered in the health sector through the active participation of the society and stakeholders. Minister Amina also pointed out that enhanced seminars and workshops aimed at increasing the awareness of the society, construction of infrastructure, human resources development as well as supply of adequate medicines are priority tasks for 2018, and called on health professionals and practitioners to strengthen their contribution.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the reports presented on pre and natal maternity services; range of vaccination programs, community based environmental sanitation, prevention and controlling of communicable and non communicable diseases, prevention of contagious diseases and others and adopted various recommendations.