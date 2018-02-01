Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Wali of Nahr El-Neil State

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hamed was briefed on the measures taken by the National Accord Government in Nahr El-Neil to alleviate burden on citizens.
This came when, Engineer, Hamed met, Wednesday, at the Republican Palace, the Wali (governor) of the state, Hatim Al-Wassila who briefed him that his state government has implemented a number of measures in the wake of the current economic circumstances.