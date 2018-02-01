31 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Welcomes Canada Investments in Sudan

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has welcome initiative of Canadian companies grouping to invest in Sudan.

He got acquainted during his meeting in the Republican Palace Wednesday , with Chairman of Canadian State Oil Company , Luf-Al-Rahman Khan in presence of Oil Minister , Abdul-Rahman Osman with nature of activities of the Company , its experiences and its international investment operations.

Khan said in press statements after the meeting that he discussed bilateral cooperation through investments in areas of agriculture, mining and oil.

He indicated to talks held with Sudan Ambassador to Canada on expanding of Canadian investments in Sudan in areas of energy , technology , gas, agriculture and mining.

Khan unveiled an invitation would be extended to Ministers of Oil, Minerals and Agriculture to visit Canada for further consultation.

Minister of Oil, Dr Abdul-Rahman Osman underscored that concern of Canadian large companies with investment in oil domain would return with huge economic benefits to Sudan.

He pointed out that a number of international companies have expressed desire to invest in oil in Sudan , especially after success made in Al-Rawat field.

