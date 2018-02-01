Sudan: Minister of Industry Discusses Prospects and Problems of Cement Industry

Atbara — The Minister of Industry Dr. Musa Mohamed Karama has discussed the future prospects as well as the problems and issues pertinent to the cement industry.

This came during the minister field visits Wednesday to a number of cement factories in the Nile River State, where he was briefed on the design capacities and the role of these factories towards local communities and their contribution to the Sudan economy.

The minister heard, during his meeting with the administrations of Atbara, Al-Takamul (integration) and Barber cement factories, the reasons for the recent rise in the price of cement, affirming his ministry's support for the cement industry and its stability and development to cover the domestic demand and work for the production increase for export, underscoring the importance of holding regular meetings to address all the problems facing the cement industry.

The Deputy Wali (governor) of Nile River State Dr. Al-Amin Mohamed Osman al-Nuss, stressed the keenness of his government to address the problems of the cement industry for the interests of the citizen, the investor and the Sudan economy, referring to the efforts exerted by his state with the administrations of the cement factories and a number of central authorities to solve those problems.

The meeting listened to a detailed briefings on the cement industry and its stages of development, industrial problems and increase in cement prices. The meeting got informed on the price hikes which resulted from the high operating costs, especially the petroleum and electricity as well as the difficulties facing the importation of petroleum products. The managers of the factories stressed their keenness on the price stability and acceptability of the cement commodity.